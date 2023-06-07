Explore acres of sunflowers at The South Carolina Sunflower Festival at Denver Downs Farm

Eight acres of sunflowers will be in bloom at the fifth annual SC Sunflower Festival, taking place at Denver Downs Farm from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 24-25; July 1-2; and July 8-9.

Flowers

Explore multiple sunflower varieties to cut bouquets or snap the perfect photo. Photographers interested in capturing professional photos outside of the festival hours can complete the interest form.

Food + drink

Feast on snacks from local vendors, including charcuterie, barbecue, chicken fingers, corn dogs, funnel cakes, and snow cones. Plus, sip on Denver Downs lemonade or stop by the Vine and Barrel Beer Garden for sangria flights and Flower Frose. Check the farm’s Facebook for menu updates.

Festivities

Enjoy live music and children’s activities and attractions, like ziplines and a climbing wall. Plus, snuggle up to mini farm animals and stretch out among the flowers at sunset and sunrise yoga classes.