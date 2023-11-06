Sponsored Content
4 tips to host a holiday party (without breaking the bank)

Holiday hosting doesn’t have to be costly.

November 6, 2023 
Michaela LeungAllSouth Federal Credit Union
Here’s how to sleigh this holiday season while sticking to a budget.

Table of Contents
Create a budget.
Try e-invites.
Check your pantry before food shopping.
Think vintage for decor.

‘Tis the season for entertaining, Cola. If you have plans to be the host with the most during the holidays — without spending the most — we have a few tips (with help from AllSouth) that may help.

Create a budget.

While your instinct may be to go all out and really deck the halls, it’s best to go in with a budget to prevent overspending as you plan your holiday event.

Try e-invites.

Instead of paying for paper and postage, you can send digital invites and have your guests RSVP online. Not only is it cost-effective, it’s also easier to keep up with.

Check your pantry before food shopping.

Take an inventory of your pantry to see which staple ingredients (i.e. holiday spices, flour for baking, breadcrumbs and beans for casseroles, etc.) you have on hand already.

Think vintage for decor.

We have plenty of flea markets, trade, vintage, and resale shops in Columbia. Take a look around and see if you can find inexpensive decor for your holiday party.

