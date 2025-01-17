Become a Pilates instructor at Rise Fitness + Wellness

Looking to take your fitness journey to the next level? Whether you’re passionate about movement or dreaming of becoming a certified instructor, Rise Fitness + Wellness has the perfect opportunity for you.

Their comprehensive Pilates instructor training program is designed to help you reach new heights with a nationally-accepted certification (read: once completed, you can teach anywhere).

The journey kicks off on Friday, Jan. 31 with Mat 1 (the first phase of learning mat Pilates), followed by a full schedule of modules covering a variety of equipment and techniques. From Reformer to Trapeze Table, Spine Corrector, and more, you’ll have everything you need to become a confident, certified instructor.

Training happens Fridays from 6-8 p.m. + Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m, with flexibility to choose the modules that fit your schedule and goals (psst... some modules have prerequisites).

Ready to rise to the occasion?

Learn more + take the first step