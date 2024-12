Ready to crush your 2024 fitness goals? A new Planet Fitness location is opening Tuesday, Dec. 31 in Lake Murray Plaza (760 US 378, Lexington).

The fitness hub features:



State-of-the-art cardio machines + strength equipment

Fully equipped locker rooms

Black Card Spa with HydroMassage beds, massage chairs, a Red Light Recovery Booth, modern tanning, and more

Pro tip: Join now during the pre-sale and snag the Black Card membership for $19.99 per month (read: save $5 monthly).

Start the new year strong