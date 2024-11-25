Support Us Button Widget
Sponsored Content
Wellness  Fitness

Rise Fitness + Wellness: Your holiday self-care solution

Now is the ideal time to prioritize personal wellness to feel empowered heading into the new year.

November 25, 2024 • 
Michaela Leung
Sponsored by
An instructor leading a group Tower class at Rise Fitness + Wellness

Experience what makes Rise different by trying a class.

Photo provided by Rise Fitness + Wellness

The holidays are a whirlwind, but don’t let the seasonal hustle and bustle push your self-care aside. Now’s the perfect time to commit to your health and feel stronger going into the new year. How? Meet Rise Fitness + Wellness, an all-levels Pilates studio with focused classes to help you stay consistent without the stress of a crowded gym.

At Rise, class sizes are limited to six and experienced instructors provide personalized guidance, giving you the benefits of private training without the hefty price tag.

Members also get to experience:

  • Class variety: From Pilates to strength training, there’s something for everyone.
  • Flexible scheduling: Rise offers convenient class times to fit your busy life.
  • A supportive community: This studio’s welcoming environment motivates and inspires.

Why wait until January? Start now and enjoy feeling empowered, energized, and ready to take on whatever the season throws your way.

Bonus: COLAtoday readers can save 10% on the Pilates Starter Pack now through Monday, Dec. 2 with code: COLATODAY at checkout.

See membership + class pack options

More from COLAtoday
IMG_0839.JPG
Arts
Try This: A visit to Newberry Opera House
The Newberry Opera House, a historic venue located halfway between Columbia and Greenville, is a beautiful historic 400 seat venue surrounded by a charming downtown.
November 22, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Screenshot 2024-11-21 at 3.06.57 PM.png
City
Shop Road Extension plans progress
Richland County is expected to advance Shop Road Extension Phase 2 with a $2.57 million service order, adding 1.4 miles and a bridge over Mill Creek.
November 21, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Sheperd Hotel-9656.jpg
Development
Groundbreaking at the Sheperd Hotel
Work is underway at the Shepherd Hotel in the Vista, transforming Columbia’s historic fire station into a boutique hotel set to open in 2025.
November 20, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Parking pay station in Columbia, SC
City

Parking reform in Columbia: Here’s what’s changing
Columbia plans to modernize parking with higher rates, extended enforcement, and upgraded kiosks.
November 20, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
image0
Culture
Where to see holiday lights around Columbia, SC
Nominate your neighborhoods, share your holiday light-seeing traditions, or even brag about your own house if you decorate at level 10. We’re looking for reader recommendations on where the best holiday light displays are in the Midlands.
November 20, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
AC-879
Airports and Transportation
Allegiant Air is bringing two new nonstop flights to Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE)
This spring, Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) will add two new nonstop routes to Florida thanks to one of the largest service expansions in Allegiant Air’s history.
November 19, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Beam Hall-9640.jpg
Real Estate
Be the Broker: Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary campus in Columbia, SC
The 17-acre Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary campus on North Main Street is relocating, offering a unique redevelopment opportunity.
November 18, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Capgemini.jpg
Business
Richland County approves public-private partnership to boost economic growth
Richland County is transitioning to a public-private partnership (P3) model to boost job growth, attract businesses, and mirror successes like Greenville’s Fluor Field revitalization.
November 18, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Christmas tree lighting Columbia SC
Play
Winter events happening in and around Columbia
Check out winter and holiday-themed events happening in and around Columbia in this seasonal guide.
November 15, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Columbia’s skyline at night. | Photo by Timothy M.
Arts
Introducing our 2024 Picture of the Year contest
Following the success of hundreds of submissions in 2024, we are getting a jump on our 2025 contest.
November 15, 2024
 · 
Ted Bauer