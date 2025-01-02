Support Us Button Widget
Sponsored Content
Wellness  Fitness

Start the new year strong with Rise Fitness + Wellness

January 2, 2025 • 
Michaela Leung
Sponsored by
Students during a Pilates class at Rise Fitness + Wellness

Consider this your sign to commit to yourself this year.

Photo provided by Rise Fitness + Wellness

Looking to make fitness a priority in the new year? Enter: Rise Fitness + Wellness, the perfect way to jump-start your journey with various Pilates membership options designed to help you stay consistent and motivated.

With the Unlimited Membership, enjoy access to as many classes as you’d like for $199.20 for the first month when you use code “JUMPSTART” at checkout (regularly $249).

Prefer a more tailored approach? The Rise 6 Membership includes six classes per month for $119.20 for the first month (regularly $149).

Both memberships provide access to Rise’s expert instructors, welcoming community, and diverse class offerings, ranging from reformer and tower Pilates and to high-energy fitness sessions using TRX suspension training.

Make 2025 the year you prioritize your health and wellness with a membership that keeps you accountable to meet your goals.

Stay accountable + save

More from COLAtoday
Lexington Med 2
Fitness
Find where to get more steps in around Columbia
If you’re trying to reach new running goals, consider signing up for one of these upcoming races or find ways to get more steps in around Columbia
January 2, 2025
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Aja Wilson-0433.jpg
Culture
Unwrap these 3 gifts given to Columbia
From statues of Soda Citizen icons to remarkable historical donations, these three gifts given to Columbia are way better than a Jelly of the Month Club membership.
December 18, 2024
 · 
Staff
Leo’s-Landing-sign-in-columbia-sc
Play
Kid-friendly activities in Columbia
We’re highlighting the best kid-friendly activities that Columbia, SC has to offer — complete with art classes, animal encounters, and outdoor fun.
December 18, 2024
 · 
Dylan Aycock
Three female teens looking at a piece of pottery in an art museum gallery
The Columbia Museum of Art will undergo a total gallery lighting renovation
The Columbia Museum of Art will begin closing its galleries as it undergoes renovations in the new year to replace and improve gallery lighting and more. Be rest assured, the local museum will still be hosting events and programs.
December 17, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
COLA-SearchBar-Feed.png
City
What Soda Citizens googled this year
2024’s Google Year in Search is out — check out what Soda Citizens were searching most this year (it might surprise you).
December 17, 2024
 · 
Brianna Williams
Gervais Street Columbia-8497.jpg
City
Columbia’s 25 questions for 2025
For the new year, we’re asking readers to submit their top questions about the Soda City for us to answer.
December 16, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
IMG_1502

Where to ski, snowboard, and tube near Columbia, SC this winter
We’re crossing our fingers for some Midlands snow, but the good news is we’re a short drive from spots to ski, snowboard, and tube near Columbia, SC.
December 16, 2024
 · 
Stephanie Freeman
Cayce courts.jpeg
Sports
A new pickleball tournament is coming to Columbia
Calling all pickleball players — the Professional Pickleball Association is partnering with local organizations to host a tournament for amateur and aspiring professional pickleball players over the weekend of March 28-30.
December 13, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
snow
Weather
The history of snow in Columbia, SC
From snowstorms to memorable snowfalls and winter weather locals can expect to see later this season, we’re recapping the history of snow in Columbia.
December 13, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Big Apple-4891.jpg
Culture
Which locations around Columbia deserve a historical marker?
Historical markers are physical signs, plaques, and statues that commemorate a significant place or event. Where would you like to see a historical marker around Columbia?
December 13, 2024
 · 
Jessalin Heins-Nagamoto