5 happy hour spots to visit in the Vista

Cheers to the (almost) end of the week, COLA. Grab your friends and celebrate with a toast at one of our favorite weeknight happy hour spots in the Vista:
- Boku Kitchen & Saloon | 4-6:30 p.m. | Sip $7 cocktails, $6 wine + draft beer, or $4 sake bombs while savoring $5 select appetizers.
- Gervais & Vine | 5-7 p.m. | Featuring an extensive wine list, Gervais & Vine offers wine by the glass, bottle, or flights — plus, there are beer and cocktail options. Pro tip: Snag specials during happy hour.
- The Hollow | 4-6 p.m. | Did you know? The Hollow’s bar manager recently took home first place in the Capital City Cocktail Competition. Stop by for happy hour to see what the buzz is about.
- Liberty Taproom | 4-6 p.m | Enjoy bar bites like fried pickles and crispy calamari, $5 select drafts and house wines, and $6 house liquors.
- The Dragon Room | 5-6 p.m. | Savor half-off drinking snacks, $4 specialty cocktails (we love the Dragon Mother), and more.