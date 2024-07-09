Support Us Button Widget
Food

5 happy hour spots to visit in the Vista

Experience the Vista’s vibrant arts scene, plus amazing restaurants + bars.

July 9, 2024 • 
Michaela LeungVista Guild
Sponsored by
A cocktail on the counter at The Hollow in the Vista.

You won’t want to miss these happy hour sips.

Photo provided by The Hollow

Cheers to the (almost) end of the week, COLA. Grab your friends and celebrate with a toast at one of our favorite weeknight happy hour spots in the Vista:

  • Boku Kitchen & Saloon | 4-6:30 p.m. | Sip $7 cocktails, $6 wine + draft beer, or $4 sake bombs while savoring $5 select appetizers.
  • Gervais & Vine | 5-7 p.m. | Featuring an extensive wine list, Gervais & Vine offers wine by the glass, bottle, or flights — plus, there are beer and cocktail options. Pro tip: Snag specials during happy hour.
  • The Hollow | 4-6 p.m. | Did you know? The Hollow’s bar manager recently took home first place in the Capital City Cocktail Competition. Stop by for happy hour to see what the buzz is about.
  • Liberty Taproom | 4-6 p.m | Enjoy bar bites like fried pickles and crispy calamari, $5 select drafts and house wines, and $6 house liquors.
  • The Dragon Room | 5-6 p.m. | Savor half-off drinking snacks, $4 specialty cocktails (we love the Dragon Mother), and more.

Explore more of the Vista

