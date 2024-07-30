Support Us Button Widget
5 spots to freshen up your happy hour

These Main Street mainstays offer the ultimate happy hour lineup.

July 30, 2024 • 
Bethany OsbornLTC Hospitality
Two cocktail glasses clinking together with people out of frame holding them.

Smoked offers a unique rotation of cocktails including seasonal-inspired flavors and the bartender’s Drink of the Week.

Photo provided by LTC Hospitality

Is happy hour hopping a thing? We think yes. Whether you’re a devoted regular or the friend who’s “good with whatever,” happy hour on Main Street offers something for every weekday warrior.

Check out the lineup at some of our fave spots:

  • The Grand | Monday-Friday | 4-7 p.m. | $3 Peak Drift Golden Ale, $5 house liquors + select wine, $9 zucchini fries
  • Smoked | Monday-Friday | 4-6 p.m. | $15 half-dozen oysters and bubbles, $9 old-fashioned cocktails, $6 Peak Drift pours, $10 drink of the week by award-winning bartenders
  • Hanabi Hibachi and Sushi | Monday-Friday | 4-6 p.m. | Half-off all sushi, $12 sake flights, $3 Sapporo draft
  • Robinson Room | Wednesday | 4-7 p.m. | $5 select wines, small charcuterie boards + other food options
  • Urban Tiki | Wednesday-Friday | 4:30-7 p.m. | $7 classic tiki cocktails

Pro tip: Urban Tiki is located in The Grand’s basement, which also offers bowling and live music.

Be a happy hour hero

