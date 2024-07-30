5 spots to freshen up your happy hour

Is happy hour hopping a thing? We think yes. Whether you’re a devoted regular or the friend who’s “good with whatever,” happy hour on Main Street offers something for every weekday warrior.
Check out the lineup at some of our fave spots:
- The Grand | Monday-Friday | 4-7 p.m. | $3 Peak Drift Golden Ale, $5 house liquors + select wine, $9 zucchini fries
- Smoked | Monday-Friday | 4-6 p.m. | $15 half-dozen oysters and bubbles, $9 old-fashioned cocktails, $6 Peak Drift pours, $10 drink of the week by award-winning bartenders
- Hanabi Hibachi and Sushi | Monday-Friday | 4-6 p.m. | Half-off all sushi, $12 sake flights, $3 Sapporo draft
- Robinson Room | Wednesday | 4-7 p.m. | $5 select wines, small charcuterie boards + other food options
- Urban Tiki | Wednesday-Friday | 4:30-7 p.m. | $7 classic tiki cocktails
Pro tip: Urban Tiki is located in The Grand’s basement, which also offers bowling and live music.