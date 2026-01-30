East Bay Deli is turning 25 — and the celebration is on

Twenty-five years ago, East Bay Deli opened its first location on East Bay Street in Charleston.

This year, the New York-style deli is celebrating this milestone with a full year of promotions, giveaways, and special events — a heartfelt thank-you to the community for a quarter-century of support.

Soda City residents can look forward to a jam-packed lineup of programming, including:



Family-friendly Kids Nights

Anniversary giveaways

Surprises and exclusive offers throughout the year

And more

Updates will be shared on Facebook and Instagram, so follow along to stay in the loop on the latest ways to join the celebration.

Whether stopping by for a favorite sandwich (we’re looking at you, Chief Reuben), planning a catered gathering, or attending an event, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at this community staple.