East Bay Deli is turning 25 — and the celebration is on

January 30, 2026 
Alexandra Garian
Twenty-five years ago, East Bay Deli opened its first location on East Bay Street in Charleston.

This year, the New York-style deli is celebrating this milestone with a full year of promotions, giveaways, and special events — a heartfelt thank-you to the community for a quarter-century of support.

Soda City residents can look forward to a jam-packed lineup of programming, including:

  • Family-friendly Kids Nights
  • Anniversary giveaways
  • Surprises and exclusive offers throughout the year
  • And more

Updates will be shared on Facebook and Instagram, so follow along to stay in the loop on the latest ways to join the celebration.

Whether stopping by for a favorite sandwich (we’re looking at you, Chief Reuben), planning a catered gathering, or attending an event, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at this community staple.

