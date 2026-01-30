East Bay Deli is turning 25 — and the celebration is on

Twenty-five years ago, East Bay Deli opened its first location on East Bay Street in Charleston.
This year, the New York-style deli is celebrating this milestone with a full year of promotions, giveaways, and special events — a heartfelt thank-you to the community for a quarter-century of support.
Soda City residents can look forward to a jam-packed lineup of programming, including:
- Family-friendly Kids Nights
- Anniversary giveaways
- Surprises and exclusive offers throughout the year
- And more
Updates will be shared on Facebook and Instagram, so follow along to stay in the loop on the latest ways to join the celebration.
Whether stopping by for a favorite sandwich (we’re looking at you, Chief Reuben), planning a catered gathering, or attending an event, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at this community staple.