Support Us Button Widget
Food

Q+A with Alex Strickland, chef at The Dragon Room and frontman of local band Abacus

Chef Alex Strickland of The Dragon Room, also the lead singer of metal band Abacus, discusses his favorite dishes, local foodie spots, and balancing his culinary and musical creativity.

July 11, 2024 • 
David Stringer
Alex Strickland.jpg

Chef Alex Strickland hitting the books in the kitchen at The Dragon Room.

Photo by Monica McFleury

From kitchen to stage, Columbia chefs Alex Strickland (from The Dragon Room) and Josh Bumgardner (from Transmission Arcade) occasionally leave their aprons behind as Transmission Arcade on Main Street turns into a rock club for the evening. We caught up with Strickland to chat about his favorite dishes, local spots he thinks Columbia foodies should try, and the creativity he brings to both his culinary creations and his music.

On Sunday, July 13, Transmission Arcade will feature local acts Abacus and Mids at 9 p.m., and swap its regular kitchen service for pizzas from Chef Hector Sanchez.

thedragonroomsc_1702501611_3257142049807733478_53544820005.jpg

Temaki Crunchwrap was inspired by a similar dish chef Alex Strickland tried on a research trip.

Photo via The Dragon Room

What’s your favorite dish you’ve created at The Dragon Room?

I’m proud of all of them, but my favorite is the Temaki Crunchwrap. On an R+D (research and development) trip, I ate at a place that had a nori sheet taco shell that was super crispy on the outside. I was astounded. I asked the bartender if they made them or bought them. He responded, “I’ll ask, but we go through so many, I can’t imagine they make them.” I never got the answer, but I was determined to figure it out. Nori sheet wrapped in rice paper and deep fried. Incredible crunch with delicate salinity. Super clean and delicious. We take our shells, whichwe make daily, and put steamed rice, raw sushi-grade tuna, pickles, and yumyum sauce inside, garnish with tobikko, and serve it on top of seaweed salad.

How does your culinary creativity influence your music, or vice versa?

I think they both lend themselves to each other. Breaking down ingredients to create a dish is a lot like writing a song or part of a song. It takes practice, forethought, a sense of intuition or experimentation, and then saying, “f*ck it, let’s see what happens when we do THIS.” Sometimes it’s awesome, and sometimes it sucks, and you try again.

What are three local dishes or restaurants you think all Columbians should try?

Bodhi Thai, Terra, and Transmission Arcade are all at the top of their games. All push me to be a better cook, but they are all quintessential Columbia places to me. Bodhi Thai’s ribs are magical, nothing else compares. Terra has tons of seasonal direction, but every season has a can’t-miss dish; summertime is their heirloom tomato salad or their scallops with succotash. Transmission Arcade is the pinnacle of high-end stoner/bar food. Da*n near everything from scratch and made with care and attention to detail. The wings, duh, but I love their tikka masala chicken sandwich. It comes and goes, so if it’s on the menu, GET THAT.

What do your bandmates and restaurant staff think about your dual life as a chef and a leader of a hardcore band?

It’s daunting to do so many things at once sometimes, so I hope I’m not a total monster when life gets hectic. I know my bandmates get it; we’ve been doing this together for 10 plus years now. Josh and Kevin both know the struggle of balancing cook life with band life. My staff gets to see one side of me, so it’s fun to show them the band side sometimes. Mostly they say, “Yeah, I get that,” when they see or hear Abacus; sometimes they are totally caught off guard. It’s hilarious either way to me.

This isn’t your first collaboration with Transmission; they use your BBQ sauce on some of their sandwiches, and you’ve cooked brunch there before. How do the music and food communities intersect here for these types of things to happen?

Abacus BBQ sauce was born from Josh and my love for cooking. It’s our sauce, as a band, but we wouldn’t have that sauce without us both being involved.

Aggressive music and food go hand in hand in a lot of very practical ways, but more philosophically, they are both a counter-culture somewhat. On the fringes of popular music and popular career choices (albeit with celebrity chefs and TV shows about chefs so prevalent now, maybe a bit less so). In a more straightforward way, music can be afforded by having a flexible job such as food+ bev. I’ve made and burned bridges in both communities for the love of one or the other. Balancing the two is everything.

Do you get more of a rush on stage or at the height of dinner service?

They both have rushes, but they are both crazy different. Stemming from the same thing of wanting to put out something you are proud of, the adrenaline on stage from screaming your heart out in front of people beating the sh*t out of themselves in a pit is equal to making someone feel something when you cook for them. I’m very lucky I can do both.

More from COLAtoday
five points 2
Events
Five after Five lineup announced
The Five after Five outdoor concert series
July 11, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Van Robotics.png
Business
‘Shark Tank” ideas that have come out of Columbia
Entrepreneurs come from everywhere, including The Midlands. Read about three products that have been featured or inspired by the show “Shark Tank.”
July 10, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
IMG_1924
Festivals
Jammin’ in July is happening this weekend in Historic Camden
Looking for a night out and an evening full of local music with friends and family? Head to Jammin’ in July this weekend.
July 10, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Boyd
Food
Columbia’s Restaurant Summer Games in Boyd Plaza
The Restaurant Summer Games will feature seven restaurants competing in Olympic inspired games and showcasing a dish and cocktail for charity.
July 9, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Don Luigi-8939.jpg
Food
A look inside Alimentari Don Luigi in the Mills District
Alimentari Don Luigi is the new Italian market and bottle shop from Bar Gran Sasso co-owners Joe Cardinale and former Terra chef, Joby Wetzel.
July 9, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
play-right-series.png
Arts
Learn the ropes of a playwright by joining the Play Right Series
If you love local fine arts or are curious about what it takes to get a play from page to stage, join the Play Right Series with The Jasper Project and get involved in the production process of a local play.
July 8, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Columbia, SC State House
Work
Your business resource guide for Columbia
An all-inclusive guide to business resources if you’re looking to start a business in Columbia
July 8, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
AI COLA.png
City
Cities most like Columbia, according to AI
We asked ChatGPT which travel destinations are most similar to Cola. See what the artificial intelligence program said.
July 5, 2024
 · 
Mitch Hooper
Two burgers topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and other fixings sit on a table at Grill Marks in Columbia; there are baskets of fries and a milkshake topped with whipped cream in the background.
Restaurants
Let’s eat, kids: Family friendly restaurants in Columbia
Grab the little ones and hit the town — these spots are tried and true with Cola kids.
July 3, 2024
 · 
Monica Garske
A tiled floor with a dark, empty storefront to the right and a pair of escalators surrounded by four large pillars. Surrounding the bottom of one of the escalators is a yellow and red sign blocking the entrance that says "preventative maintenance."
Culture
Dead malls: You could shop... until they dropped
Once booming, now barren. Let’s take a peek at malls of Columbia’s past — plus hope for the future.
July 3, 2024
 · 
Brianna Williams