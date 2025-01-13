Restaurant Week returns with new specials

Forks ready, appetites set. Restaurant Week is here, and the 1600 block is featuring delectable can’t-miss specials at:
- 1624 Bistro: Treat yourself to the perfect pairing of soup and sandwich.
- Hanabi Hibachi & Sushi: Offering a three-course experience that includes fresh sushi, your choice of savory hibachi chicken or shrimp, and their signature cookie wontons.
- Smoked: Enjoy a three-course meal for $65, featuring dishes like seared tuna and a delicious pear and prosciutto salad.
- Robinson Room: Indulge in a $40 tasting menu in a stylish, intimate setting.
- The Grand: Savor an elegant selection of dishes, including a bourbon-glazed short rib.
Guests can enjoy these exclusive specials now through Sunday, Jan. 19.