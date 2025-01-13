Support Us Button Widget
Food

Restaurant Week returns with new specials

Ready to indulge? Restaurant Week is lighting up the 1600 block of Main St.

January 13, 2025
Make reservations at one (or more) of the 1600 Block’s eateries for an unforgettable Restaurant Week.

Forks ready, appetites set. Restaurant Week is here, and the 1600 block is featuring delectable can’t-miss specials at:

  • 1624 Bistro: Treat yourself to the perfect pairing of soup and sandwich.
  • Hanabi Hibachi & Sushi: Offering a three-course experience that includes fresh sushi, your choice of savory hibachi chicken or shrimp, and their signature cookie wontons.
  • Smoked: Enjoy a three-course meal for $65, featuring dishes like seared tuna and a delicious pear and prosciutto salad.
  • Robinson Room: Indulge in a $40 tasting menu in a stylish, intimate setting.
  • The Grand: Savor an elegant selection of dishes, including a bourbon-glazed short rib.

Guests can enjoy these exclusive specials now through Sunday, Jan. 19.

See more restaurant options

