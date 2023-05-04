Fresh air and scenic rides, biking in the Midlands

Feeling cooped up Cola? It’s time to pump up your tires and embark on an adventure to explore the Midlands from the seat of your bike.
We’re highlighting three bike trails in Columbia that are perfect for some exercise and a little fresh air.
- Three Rivers Greenway | Located near downtown, the Three Rivers Greenway stretches nearly 10 miles and is still expanding. This picturesque series of riverfront pathways connects the Broad, Saluda, and Congaree Rivers, offering skyline views. The paved paths are safe for riders and you may even see a gator.
- Harbison State Forest | Escape the hustle and bustle of the city by visiting Harbison State Forest, an oasis for bikers and nature enthusiasts alike. With over 30 miles of trails, you can explore various paths that cater to different skill levels. Enjoy the forest’s lush surroundings while challenging yourself on one of many bike trails..
- Midlands Parks: Hamilton Branch + Sesquicentennial | For those seeking moderately difficult rides in forested environments, the Midlands parks have you covered. Start at Hamilton Branch’s connector trail, which leads you to Sumter National Forest’s popular Steven’s Creek trail. Stay closer to Cola and opt for the six-mile Mountain Bike Trail or the Loop Road Trail for a swift ride through the woods.
Grab your helmet + happy cycling.