Games

Help City Editor Sam to safety by completing this Halloween puzzle

You’ve got to be quick — City Editor Sam has found herself in a bit of a pickle after being lured into one of USC’s old service tunnels sometimes referred to as the catacombs by someone — or something. Solve this puzzle and help City Editor Sam to safety.

October 22, 2024 • 
Samantha Robertson
Third Eye Man

The Third Eye Man is said to roam USC’s underground tunnels. | Image via Maleen Windbrooke

Oh no — City Editor Sam has been tricked! She was walking along and began following a trail of candy (because she couldn’t resist a sugary treat.) She was lured into one of USC’s old service tunnels sometimes referred to as the catacombs by someone — or something.

Local legend has it — there lives a Third Eyed Man, rumored to terrorize students at USC. Help City Editor Sam to safety by solving the puzzle above and showing her the way out.

You can make this as difficult or easy as you like (from six to 1,054 pieces) and there’s even a multiplayer mode. It also keeps track of your time — send us a screenshot of your quickest finish and we might just have to shout out your puzzle prowess.

Can you solve it?

      

