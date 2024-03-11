Garden and plant shops in Columbia, SC to visit this spring

The first day of spring is just a week away and pending anymore out-of-season, late frost situations, we will all be spending more time outdoors.

That means it’s the prime time for pollen, bees, and getting your garden started. If you don’t have a green thumb, then maybe you can get your front yard looking fresh, green, and and ready for spring with new plants.

With the soil warming up, we figured now would be a good time to dig in, especially since the Capital City has a variety of locally owned shops to check out and several plant-centric events on the horizon.

Events

Columbia Garden Club Spring Plant Exchange | Saturday, March 16 | Held in the Talbot’s parking lot at 4809 Forest Dr., donations will be accepted 9:15 a.m.- 9:45 a.m., followed by the exchange beginning at 10 a.m. sharp.

Wingard Markets Spring Fling | Friday, March 15-16 | Enjoy discounts like 25% off all plants and more.

Garden Design with Bill Guess | Thursday, March 21 | Register to attend this event where the B.B. Barns garden coach presents several formulas for botanical combinations.

Historic Columbia Spring Plant Sale | Thursday, April 11-13 | One of two plant sales Historic Columbia holds every year, attendees can purchase plants propagated from the Living Collections across all of the historic sites.

Midlands Spring Native Plant Sale | Saturday, April 13 | The plant sale focuses on blooming perennials, grasses, and our favorite smaller blooming shrubs and trees.

10 Midlands plant shops

BB Barns, 1067 Woodley’s Way, Columbia + 2840 Dreher Shoals Rd., Irmo

Carter and Holmes Orchids | 629 Mendenhall Road, Newberry

Cayce Farmers Market, 2329 Charleston Hwy., Cayce

Forest Lake Gardens, 5210 Trenholm Rd., Columbia

Gardeners Outpost, 709 Woodrow St. + 1211 Franklin St., Columbia

Mill Creek Greenhouses, 2324 Leesburg Rd., Columbia

Reese’s Plants, 10418 Wilson Blvd., Blythewood

Seven Oaks Plant Shop, 4522 St. Andrews Rd., Columbia

Southern Vistas Landscape and Garden Center, 2825 Commerce Dr., Columbia

Wingard’s Market, 1403 N. Lake Dr., Lexington

