Wellness

Get a head start on a healthy 2025

Whether you’re focused on heart health, hormone balance, or overall wellness, Labcorp OnDemand has you covered.

December 3, 2024 
Chloe Rodgers
Sponsored by
A woman stretches during an outdoor yoga session

Start the new year strong with Labcorp OnDemand.

Photo by Getty Images

Table of Contents
What kind of lab tests?
Why test yourself in December?
How it works:
‘Tis the season for reflection. Year-end is the perfect time to check in with yourself, get a clear picture of your health, and set the stage for your 2025 lifestyle goals. (Think: Trying to drink less alcohol, wanting to eat more veggies from Noma Bistro, or planning to train for the Governor’s Cup Road Race.)

Labcorp OnDemand makes it easy to take charge of your wellness by allowing you to buy the same reliable lab tests your doctor orders — directly, conveniently, and on your own schedule.

What kind of lab tests?

The most popular tests are:

  1. Heart health: Monitor cholesterol, lipids, ApoB, and more.
  2. Hormone health: Assess your hormonal levels for energy and well-being.
  3. Annual wellness: Get a comprehensive view of your overall health.

Why test yourself in December?

  1. Most tests are FSA/HSA eligible, meaning you can use those benefits before they expire at the end of the year.
  2. Establishing a baseline before the new year can highlight areas for improvement as you work toward your health goals.
  3. Knowing your numbers can empower you to make informed decisions about your health plans in the new year.

How it works:

The process typically takes less than a week. All you have to do is:

  1. Purchase tests online and get tested at one of Labcorp’s 2,000+ service centers (find a lab near you).
  2. Be notified by email when your results are ready in as little as one business day.

Bonus: Our readers can use code 6AMCITY for 20% off orders over $100 (exclusions apply).

Get 20% off tests

