Giant Staghorn Fern on the move

Moe’s been drawing in visitors for years at B.B. Barns Garden Center. Now the Staghorn Fern will make its new home at Historic Columbia’s greenhouse.

August 16, 2023 • 
David Stringer
Moe the fern.jpeg

Moe is a 35 year old Staghorn Fern who is relocating to downtown Columbia. | Photo via Historic Columbia

Meet Moe, a magnificent Staghorn Fern with a history spanning over 35 years. Originally at B.B. Barns Garden Center (previously known as Woodley’s), Moe has been a favorite among plant enthusiasts for decades. Moe now has a new home in Historic Columbia’s Boyd Horticultural Center on the northwest section of the Hampton-Preston Mansion grounds.

Moe’s distinct appearance is characterized by its shield fronds, which evolve from green to layered, papery structures. Beneath the antler-like fronds, you’ll find brown patches, which are Moe’s spores, ready to give life to future ferns.

Fun fact: The bluish tint on the fronds comes from its trichomes, which play a crucial role in moisture retention.

For those eager to witness Moe’s splendor, the grounds are open for strolling at the Hampton Preston Mansion where you’ll be able to take a peek at the Platycerium bifurcate.