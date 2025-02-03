3 simple ways to care for your heart

February is American Heart Month, so now’s the perfect time to show yours some extra love. This vital organ plays a central role in keeping you moving, thriving, and living your best life.

Don’t know where to start? Lexington Medical Center is sharing ways to keep your heart strong for years to come.



Eat heart-healthy foods : Focus on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins to support cardiovascular wellness.

: Focus on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins to support cardiovascular wellness. Stay active : Aim for at least 30 minutes of daily exercise to keep your heart strong.

: Aim for at least 30 minutes of daily exercise to keep your heart strong. Manage stress: Practice mindfulness, deep breathing, or enjoyable activities to support overall heart health.

Learn more + start building heart-healthy habits