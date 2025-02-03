Support Us Button Widget
Wellness  Healthcare

3 simple ways to care for your heart

February 3, 2025 
Michaela Leung
Sponsored by
A woman making the shape of a heart with her hands.

How often do you take a moment to consider the state of your heart health?

Photo provided by Lexington Medical Center

February is American Heart Month, so now’s the perfect time to show yours some extra love. This vital organ plays a central role in keeping you moving, thriving, and living your best life.

Don’t know where to start? Lexington Medical Center is sharing ways to keep your heart strong for years to come.

  • Eat heart-healthy foods: Focus on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins to support cardiovascular wellness.
  • Stay active: Aim for at least 30 minutes of daily exercise to keep your heart strong.
  • Manage stress: Practice mindfulness, deep breathing, or enjoyable activities to support overall heart health.

Learn more + start building heart-healthy habits

