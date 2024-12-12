Support Us Button Widget
3 tips for sipping holiday libations

December 12, 2024 • 
Michaela Leung
Raise a glass to a festive season filled with mindful celebrations.

The holidays are a time for joy, connection, and festive drinks — but finding balance can help you fully enjoy the season.

Whether you’re sober, sober curious, or simply mindful of your alcohol intake, here are three thoughtful tips from Lexington Medical Center to help you celebrate responsibly:

  • Sip mindfully, opt for lower-alcohol alternatives, and hydrate regularly.
  • Plan ahead with a designated driver or rideshare to ensure everyone gets home safely.
  • Explore alcohol-free options or relaxing activities to support mental well-being.

