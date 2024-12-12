3 tips for sipping holiday libations

The holidays are a time for joy, connection, and festive drinks — but finding balance can help you fully enjoy the season.

Whether you’re sober, sober curious, or simply mindful of your alcohol intake, here are three thoughtful tips from Lexington Medical Center to help you celebrate responsibly:



Sip mindfully, opt for lower-alcohol alternatives, and hydrate regularly.

Plan ahead with a designated driver or rideshare to ensure everyone gets home safely.

Explore alcohol-free options

Looking for more seasonal wellness tips?

Cheers to a mindful holiday