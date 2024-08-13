Support Us Button Widget
All high school sports parents should know about this condition

It’s important to keep the symptoms of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy in mind and talk to a doctor if you’re concerned about it.

August 13, 2024 • 
Anne WeberLexington Medical Center
Sponsored by
High school soccer players posing for a photo on the field.

If you or a family member is diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, immediate family members should get screened.

Photo by AT Media & Productions + Dreher Mens Soccer

Before we know it, the season of crisp nights spent under the lights of high school stadiums will be here. With fall sports comes increased physical activity, and maybe more trips to the doctor’s office.

In addition to knowing what team your kid is on, physicians say it’s even more important to know about a heart condition called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

What it is

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is a genetic condition that causes the heart muscle to be abnormally enlarged. This can cause decreased blood flow through the heart, which could significantly impact quality of life if left untreated.

What to look for

Signs and symptoms include:

  • Shortness of breath
  • Dizziness
  • Lightheadedness
  • Fatigue
  • Chest discomfort
  • Heart palpitations
  • Stroke

Most people develop symptoms between their teenage years and early 40s. However, it’s possible to never experience symptoms.

What to do

If your athlete has concerning symptoms, talk to a doctor and consider getting screened. The good news: Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is typically easy to detect with a non-invasive ultrasound.

