All high school sports parents should know about this condition

Before we know it, the season of crisp nights spent under the lights of high school stadiums will be here. With fall sports comes increased physical activity, and maybe more trips to the doctor’s office.

In addition to knowing what team your kid is on, physicians say it’s even more important to know about a heart condition called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

What it is

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is a genetic condition that causes the heart muscle to be abnormally enlarged. This can cause decreased blood flow through the heart, which could significantly impact quality of life if left untreated.

What to look for

Signs and symptoms include:



Shortness of breath

Dizziness

Lightheadedness

Fatigue

Chest discomfort

Heart palpitations

Stroke

Most people develop symptoms between their teenage years and early 40s. However, it’s possible to never experience symptoms.

What to do

If your athlete has concerning symptoms, talk to a doctor and consider getting screened. The good news: Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is typically easy to detect with a non-invasive ultrasound.

