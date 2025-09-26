Doctors’ Orders: Heart-healthy picks at Private Property

Looking for a night out that’s as good for your heart as it is delicious? Dr. Hicklin from Lexington Health has you covered with his go-to picks at Private Property.

First up: the Caesar Salad — crisp and refreshing, the perfect starter to your meal. For the entrée, it’s the Blackened Mahi with sautéed green beans and Cajun coleslaw. Mahi is a lean fish packed with omega-3s, and when you add fiber-filled veggies on the side, you’ve got a meal that’s both flavorful and good for your heart.

These choices fit perfectly into the Pesco-Mediterranean diet, which is endorsed by the American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology.

“Simply put, it’s all about fresh fruits and vegetables, seafood, whole grains, and olive oil as your main source of fat — while limiting red and processed meats and sugary foods,” said Dr. Hicklin.

