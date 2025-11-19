Lexington Health provides fast, convenient care when you need it

Cold and flu season has officially arrived, and when symptoms strike, Lexington Health Urgent Care is ready to help. With six locations open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Chapin), patients can walk in for quick treatment — no appointment required.

At Lexington Health Urgent Care, board-certified emergency medicine and family medicine physicians, along with advanced practice providers, treat everything from sore throats and fevers to sprains, strains, and minor injuries.

Each location offers on-site imaging, X-rays, and basic lab services, allowing providers to diagnose issues faster and help people feel better sooner.

Walk-ins are welcome, with typically short wait times, and patients can check current waits or reserve a spot online.

