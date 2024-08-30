Support Us Button Widget
Real Estate  Development

Capital City/Lake Murray Country Tourism celebrates successful year

CCLMC highlighted a successful year in tourism, with major events and expansions planned, including the Great Race in 2025.

August 30, 2024 • 
David Stringer
Ground Breaking.JPG

Local leaders break ground on the new Lake Murray Country Visitor Center in Irmo.

Photo by CCLMC

The Capital City/Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism Board (CCLMC) held its annual meeting, highlighting a strong year for tourism and economic development in the region.

2023-24 Successes

  • Bassmaster Elite Series: Hosted at Dreher Island State Park, the event brought over $1 million in direct economic impact through 3,800 room nights and reached 958,000 viewers on Fox Sports.
  • Southeastern BBQ Showdown: This new event attracted chef teams from across the U.S. and Japan, and will be featured on Bally Sports TV.

Looking Ahead

Lake Murray was also recognized as the second-best lake for water sports by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards 2024.

News
More from COLAtoday
1999 time capsule pics.png
History
Columbia’s 1999 time capsule
What was Columbia like at the turn of the millennium? We took a look back at the final year of the 20th century to see what life was like pre-Y2K.
August 30, 2024
 · 
Michael Beausoleil
All_MKTs_Events_page_Pexels_Laptop
How to navigate our community events page
Never again wonder how to browse for cool events in our city or how to upload your own.
August 30, 2024
 · 
Travis Meier
River Access Point 2.png
Travel and Outdoors
The City of Cayce announced a new river access point on the Congaree River
If you enjoy floating down the river, the City of Cayce introduced a new and open access point on the Congaree River that will offer families more recreation river use.
August 29, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Gamecock WIlly B.JPG
Sports
Gamecock football nicknames and pronunciations
Practice these pronunciations and remember these nicknames so you’ll be ready to cheer on the Gamecocks.
August 28, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
Tsubaki Karaoke.jpg
Culture
Where to sing karaoke in Columbia
A guide to the best karaoke spots in Columbia, featuring venues for singing, fun themes, and private rooms.
August 28, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
203164447_500209871182428_8464196996027501090_n
Sports
A guide to the Gamecock’s 2024 college football season
College football is back — here’s how to stream the games, tailgate like a pro, and cheer on the Gamecocks this 2024 season.
August 27, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Soda City FC.jpg
Sports
Soda City FC forms alliance to expand soccer in the Midlands
The Columbia SC Professional Soccer Alliance is working towards elevating soccer in the Midlands by introducing professional teams and expanding opportunities.
August 26, 2024
USC School of medicine
Education
USC’s board of trustees approved a new master plan, shaping the future SC’s flagship university
USC is being upgraded. Residence halls, Thomas Cooper Library, a new School of Medicine, and more could be a part of the university’s future thanks to a new master plan approved by USC’s Board of Trustees.
August 23, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Local authors section at Richland Library
Play
Books written by authors with Columbia connections
Whether you’re looking for your next leisure read, a book for the whole family, or a thrilling fictional novel, we’ve got a list of books written by local authors in Columbia.
August 23, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
The Runout.jpeg
Music
Columbia Museum of Art launches lunchtime folk series
Enjoy local folk music at Boyd Plaza every Friday this fall from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. during the Lunchtime Folk Music Series.
August 22, 2024
 · 
David Stringer