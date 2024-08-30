Capital City/Lake Murray Country Tourism celebrates successful year

The Capital City/Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism Board (CCLMC) held its annual meeting, highlighting a strong year for tourism and economic development in the region.
2023-24 Successes
- Bassmaster Elite Series: Hosted at Dreher Island State Park, the event brought over $1 million in direct economic impact through 3,800 room nights and reached 958,000 viewers on Fox Sports.
- Southeastern BBQ Showdown: This new event attracted chef teams from across the U.S. and Japan, and will be featured on Bally Sports TV.
Looking Ahead
- 2024-2025 Events: Notable upcoming events include the Great Race in June, BFL Super Tournament, and the Taste of Lake Murray.
- Expansion: CCLMC broke ground on the new Lake Murray Country Visitor Center in Irmo.
Lake Murray was also recognized as the second-best lake for water sports by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards 2024.