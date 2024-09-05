The rising cost of Liquor Liability Insurance

Locally-owned businesses have been sounding the alarm for over a year. Restaurants, bars, and third places across SC are closing, citing rising liquor liability insurance premiums.

It’s a complex issue, and we’re trying to help make it easier to understand.

A 2017 law

Let’s go back to 2017 when a new state law required businesses serving alcohol after 5 p.m. to carry at least $1 million in liability insurance.

“This bill will, quite literally, be a lifesaver for many families,” said SC Association for Justice President Alex Cash, when it was signed by Governor Henry McMaster seven years ago.

While the law was designed to protect victims of alcohol-related incidents, it has led to financial strain on small businesses and driven insurers out of the state, causing rates to spike.

Local businesses were hit hard

Liquor liability premiums have skyrocketed:



SC’s insurance market

A SC Department of Insurance report reveals liquor liability insurance is unprofitable for insurers, leading to fewer carriers + leaving small businesses with rising premiums and limited options.

“Most insurance companies don’t respond at all,” Blair said. “Our rates are 300% higher than they were a short time ago.”

Next steps

How will SC protect its local businesses while maintaining safety and responsibility? In the best-case scenario, lawmakers could reach a compromise in early 2025. However, seeing the issue delayed until May of 2026 would be the worst case scenario for businesses.