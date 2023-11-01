Here’s what to do with your fall pumpkins and leaves

Now that Halloween is over, you might have a slightly soggy jack-o'-lantern sitting on your porch. Don’t throw it away just yet — surrounding suburbs are encouraging composting + recycling.

Above, we talked about how you can help out a local farmer, but what do you do if your pumpkin is already carved?

What do with carved pumpkins

Richland and Lexington Counties recommend placing your pumpkins into a backyard composter as the best option on its recycling page.

Each county recommends that 1/3 of your compost be “green” materials (fruits, vegetables) and 2/3 “brown” materials (leaves, branches) — and we know you’ve got some of those materials lying around. Pro tip: Remember to turn the compost pile regularly.