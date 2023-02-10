SUBSCRIBE
Food

Here’s where to find good brews + delish dishes 👀

Bonus: See our fav menu items, too.

February 10, 2023 • 
Michaela LeungSavage Craft Ale Works
Savage Craft Aleworks

From oysters to juicy burgers and brunch classics — Savage Craft has it all.

Photo provided by Savage Craft Aleworks

Looking for good brews + tasty food? Hop on over to Savage Craft Ale Works, known for its bold + refreshing beer on tap and delectable dishes from the kitchen.

Executive Chef Dante`, takes pride in creating custom + unique options for guests with the aim of providing a mouth-watering, elevated experience. Here’s a look at some of our fav meals from each menu:

Brunch Menu

  • Spicy Chicken Biscuit: Fried Nashville-style chicken on a honey-drizzled buttermilk biscuit, served with fries.
  • Pancake Plate: For those looking for something sweeter (with savory on the side), these buttermilk pancakes include bacon, scrambled eggs + bourbon maple syrup.

Biergarten Menu

  • New England Lobster Roll: A taste of the coast. This lobster roll is served with a citrus aioli and bib lettuce on a toasted, buttery roll (made in-house) with Old Bay house chips on the side.
  • Buffalo Chicken Sandwich: Lightly breaded fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with celery fennel slaw, served with fries.*

SEE MORE MENU ITEMS

