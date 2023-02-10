Here’s where to find good brews + delish dishes 👀

Looking for good brews + tasty food? Hop on over to Savage Craft Ale Works, known for its bold + refreshing beer on tap and delectable dishes from the kitchen.

Executive Chef Dante`, takes pride in creating custom + unique options for guests with the aim of providing a mouth-watering, elevated experience. Here’s a look at some of our fav meals from each menu:

Brunch Menu



Spicy Chicken Biscuit : Fried Nashville-style chicken on a honey-drizzled buttermilk biscuit, served with fries.

: Fried Nashville-style chicken on a honey-drizzled buttermilk biscuit, served with fries. Pancake Plate: For those looking for something sweeter (with savory on the side), these buttermilk pancakes include bacon, scrambled eggs + bourbon maple syrup.

Biergarten Menu



New England Lobster Roll : A taste of the coast. This lobster roll is served with a citrus aioli and bib lettuce on a toasted, buttery roll (made in-house) with Old Bay house chips on the side.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich: Lightly breaded fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with celery fennel slaw, served with fries.*

