Here’s where to find unique, local gifts

Get in, Cola — we’re going shopping. Whether you’re looking for a gift for Mother’s Day, a birthday, upcoming anniversary, or “just because,” you can snag one-of-a-kind gifts from the Main Street District while supporting local businesses (and you know how much we love supporting local).
Here are some of our favorite finds:
- Seasonal clothing, sporting essentials + more at Mast General Store
- A little bit of everything and gifts galore at Uptown on Main
- Game gear, grad gifts, and fashions for the whole family at Miss Cocky
- Floral arrangements from Something Special Florist & Gifts (so you can rose to the occasion)
Bonus: Once you’re done shopping, you can grab a bite to eat at one of the many dining options on Main Street.*