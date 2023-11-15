Holiday savings just for you

Our online shop (Six & Main), a site that celebrates small businesses locally and in our 25 sister markets, is dishing out major deals this holiday season. From coffee to artwork and apparel, there’s a gift for everyone.

Black Friday



30% off items included in our gift guides for her him

Cyber Monday



30% off Treat Yourself Gift Guide

There are more savings to unwrap this weekend for the foodies, pet parents, and more…

Savings throughout the month include:

