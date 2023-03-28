SUBSCRIBE
How to see the synchronous fireflies at Congaree National Park

Here’s how to snag your tickets.

March 28, 2023 • 
Samantha Robertson
Fireflies in action | Photo via @tracyamartin1971

Table of Contents
How it works

Each spring and early summer, fireflies return to the Congaree National Park and mysteriously synchronize their flashing.

Every year, Congaree National Park hosts a firefly viewing event for ~two weeks between mid-May and mid-June, when this natural phenomenon occurs. This year’s event will take place May 13-16 + May 19-24.

The awe-inspiring display of synchronous flashing has become so popular that visitors now can only see it if they are selected from a lottery.

How it works

  • The lottery will open on Thursday, April 6 at 10 a.m. and will close on Wednesday, April 12 at 10 a.m.
  • Applicants will be notified of their selection status on Monday, April 17.
  • All applicants are charged a $1 fee upon lottery entry. Those selected will be charged the remaining $24 to secure their passes.
