How to see the synchronous fireflies at Congaree National Park

Each spring and early summer, fireflies return to the Congaree National Park and mysteriously synchronize their flashing.

Every year, Congaree National Park hosts a firefly viewing event for ~two weeks between mid-May and mid-June, when this natural phenomenon occurs. This year’s event will take place May 13-16 + May 19-24.

The awe-inspiring display of synchronous flashing has become so popular that visitors now can only see it if they are selected from a lottery.

How it works