Ivy House is opening another location in Columbia, SC

Read about this seven-year journey for this local business.

January 11, 2023 • 
Samantha Robertson
Ivy House expansion colatoday

Renderings of the new Ivy House coming to Augusta Road.

Renderings via Ivy House

Ivy Housea 70+ vendor antiques mall located at 10511 Two Notch Rd. in Elgin.is expanding after looking for another location for seven years.

The second location will be located halfway between Lexington and West Columbia at the former Sherwood’s Furniture Barn (4211 Augusta Rd.) The Ivy House is hoping to open the next location sometime between the end of February to March.

Between both buildings, the antique mall will have ~15,000 sqft of space to house thousands of antique, vintage, and re-purposed goods along with local art, gifts, jewelry, clothing, and more.

Renovations are currently underway and visitors can soon expect:

  • A new parking lot
  • New lighting
  • New HVAC systems
  • And much more
