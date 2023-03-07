SUBSCRIBE
Sponsored Content
Eat and Drink

Let’s “maki” this week special with this special 🍣

March 7, 2023 • 
Michaela LeungBoku Kitchen + Saloon
Sponsored by
A maki donut paired with Sake.

The “best kept secret” on a Monday night in Soda City.

Photo provided by Boku Kitchen & Saloon

Hey Cola, how’s the week so far? If you’re already looking ahead to starting next week with a bang, you’ll want to plan a Monday visit to Boku Kitchen & Saloon for Maki Monday.

Whether you’re planning to stop in for lunch or dinner, you can enjoy this all-day special featuring:

  • $5 open-face Temaki handrolls
  • $7 sushi donuts
  • $4 saké bombs + half off saké

Check out the menu to see their entree options (we love the Steak and Broccoli) — which are also available during lunch — and the cocktail menu (we recommend the Lychee Martini).

Bonus: Monday is the perfect time to snag a parking spot in Boku’s free parking lot (since neighboring restaurant Motor Supply is closed).*

RESERVE A TABLE

More from COLAtoday
A Polo player on a horse at one of the events during the Aiken Triple Crown.
Sponsored
These 3 equestrian events are sure to stirrup excitement 🏇
Sponsored by
A Cool Care Heating & Air service technician performing preventative maintenance.
Sponsored
Here’s the key to getting the most out of your HVAC system 👀
Sponsored by
OneSpartanburg
Sponsored
Eat your way through Spartanburg’s Spartanburger Trail 🍔
Sponsored by
The outside of the Columbiana Station.
Sponsored
Be the Broker: Who do you want to see move into Columbiana Station?
Sponsored by