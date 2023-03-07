Let’s “maki” this week special with this special 🍣

Hey Cola, how’s the week so far? If you’re already looking ahead to starting next week with a bang, you’ll want to plan a Monday visit to Boku Kitchen & Saloon for Maki Monday.

Whether you’re planning to stop in for lunch or dinner, you can enjoy this all-day special featuring:



$5 open-face Temaki handrolls

$7 sushi donuts

$4 saké bombs + half off saké

Check out the menu to see their entree options (we love the Steak and Broccoli) — which are also available during lunch — and the cocktail menu (we recommend the Lychee Martini).

Bonus: Monday is the perfect time to snag a parking spot in Boku’s free parking lot (since neighboring restaurant Motor Supply is closed).*

