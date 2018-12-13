Vote on your favorite Christmas Commercial 🎄

Just like a Lifetime holiday movie, who doesn’t love a Christmas commercial?

Keeping with their tradition since 2007, Lexington Medical Center just released their 2018 Christmas Commercial. Debuted during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, the commercial focuses on acts of kindness and “paying it forward.”

As always, it was filmed at Lexington Medical Center and around the Midlands, featuring real hospital employees, patients + community members. One of the stars is Tyron McFarlan, also known as the voice of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus – a.k.a. “The Greatest Show on Earth.”

While we love this year’s commercial, we have some favorites from past years, too. (Lookin’ at you, holiday therapy dog.) So we asked for your help picking the best ever Lexington Medical Center Christmas Commercial.

Watch all 12 Christmas Commercials ⬇ then see which commercial won our readers’ choice poll as the very best in our newsletter on Christmas Day.

2018—The Magic of Christmas Kindness

Focusing on acts of kindness.

2017—Paths

The story of two people born at LMC on Christmas Day in 1990.

2016—Stand By Me

Family members waiting in a hospital lobby comfort each other through song.

2015—Therapy Dog

A pet therapy dog invites patients and employees to a holiday celebration.

2014—Babies

Christmas from a baby’s perspective.

2013—Comfort and Joy

Talented Lexington Medical Center employees sing a beloved Christmas song.

2012—Carolers

Carolers gather by candlelight outside the hospital.

2011—Marine

A tribute to those who serve and their families.

2010—Accidents Happen

Be safe during the holidays!

2009—Cancer Patient

A woman’s struggle with cancer.

2008—Santa

Santa visits Lexington Medical Center.

2007—Caring Nurse

A nurse befriends a special patient.





Thanks for voting! Our poll is now closed.

We’ll reveal which Lexington Medical Center Christmas Commercial took home the gold as the #1 favorite commercial in our newsletter on Christmas Day.

This content was created in partnership with Lexington Medical Center.