Support Us Button Widget
Sponsored Content
Wellness

Light holiday swaps, big flavor wins

November 20, 2025 • 
Michaela Leung
Sponsored by
pexels-element5-669729.jpg

These simple swaps make for a happy + healthy holiday.

Photo via Pexels

This holiday season, traditional favorites get a smart (and still delicious) glow-up. According to Lexington Health, a few ingredient swaps can deliver all the cheer without the post-feast regret.

Savory upgrades:

  • Choose turkey over ham for leaner protein
  • Swap green bean casserole for roasted Brussels sprouts
  • Try mashed cauliflower instead of classic mashed potatoes

Dessert, but make it smart

Good news for sweet tooths: indulgence is still on the menu — just with a healthier twist.

Better-for-you treats:

  • Baked apples instead of pie
  • Greek yogurt dark chocolate mousse instead of cake (still rich, still decadent)

Celebrate smarter

With fewer carbs, less sugar, and lower sodium, these tweaks help protect heart health and prevent the holiday weight creep — so guests can enjoy seconds without the stress.

See the full guide

More from COLAtoday
Seaboard Street.jpeg
Development
All aboard Seaboard Vista, a new mixed-use redevelopment
Seaboard Vista will restore four historic Vista buildings into a 47,590-sqft mixed-use district with dining, retail, offices, and lofts.
November 20, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Kim_ReFind_241122-27.jpeg
Events
Prepare for the holidays with these local markets and pop-ups
The holidays are just around the corner in Columbia, and these local vendors are offering food, drinks, and decor perfect for each seasonal festivity.
November 18, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Multi 11.14 SC Lottery.gif
Sponsored
From the field to the finish line: LIFE Scholarship alumni making an impact
Sponsored by
Finlay Park Fountain-4113.png
A guide to the grand re-opening weekend at Finlay Park
Explore all 18 acres of the freshly renovated park and enjoy two days of free live music.
November 12, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Peace of Soul employee holding two plates of food
Food
Where to pre-order your Thanksgiving dinner
Allergic to your stove? No problem — here’s where to go.
November 12, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
GatherCOLA-Construction-Nov4-2025.JPG
Food
Gather COLA set to open in December
Gather COLA officially opens Friday, Dec. 5 with a day long celebration that’s even bringing Santa out.
November 10, 2025
Devine Night Out_-4.jpg
City
Kick off the holiday season at Devine Night Out
Devine Street transforms into a holiday block party with shopping deals, live music, food, and snow.
November 10, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
A map of the United States calling out 6AM City's markets.
City
Local news, powered by readers like you
Over the next 10 days, we’re launching a reader-driven campaign to sustain what we do best.
November 10, 2025
 · 
Staff
Screenshot 2025-11-06 at 12.17.43 PM Large.png
City
Craig Melvin’s Columbia homecoming tour
Columbia looked good on national TV this week.
November 6, 2025
 · 
David Stringer
Two lion sisters interact playfully on a rocky habitat at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden.
Hello and goodbye at Riverbanks Zoo
Get ready to say hello to some new zoo friends and bid farewell to a few others.
November 6, 2025
 · 
David Stringer