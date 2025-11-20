Light holiday swaps, big flavor wins

This holiday season, traditional favorites get a smart (and still delicious) glow-up. According to Lexington Health, a few ingredient swaps can deliver all the cheer without the post-feast regret.

Savory upgrades:

Choose turkey over ham for leaner protein

Swap green bean casserole for roasted Brussels sprouts

Try mashed cauliflower instead of classic mashed potatoes

Dessert, but make it smart

Good news for sweet tooths: indulgence is still on the menu — just with a healthier twist.

Better-for-you treats:



Baked apples instead of pie

Greek yogurt dark chocolate mousse instead of cake (still rich, still decadent)

Celebrate smarter

With fewer carbs, less sugar, and lower sodium, these tweaks help protect heart health and prevent the holiday weight creep — so guests can enjoy seconds without the stress.

