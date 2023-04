Calling all parents of high school seniors and college-age students: Now through Sunday, March 5, Central Carolina Community Foundation is accepting scholarship applications for the 2023-2024 school year. The median scholarship award is $2,000, and nearly half of the opportunities are renewable.

Bonus: One general application opens the doors to 230+ scholarship opportunities.

Students will be notified in May if they’re awarded a scholarship. See how easy it is to apply below.

Start an application.*