SUBSCRIBE
News

Pine Island is becoming a state park

Here’s a recap and update on the project.

March 20, 2023 • 
Samantha Robertson
lake murray

Photo of Lake Murray | Photo by @realadampowell

Table of Contents
Let's recap
What's next?

In December 2021, we wrote an article talking about the future of Pine Island. The 27-acre site will soon become SC’s smallest state park.

Let’s recap

Fun fact — Pine Island marks the first park the state has opened since 2006 and will provide public access to Lake Murray, which currently only has a handful.

What’s next?

The SC department of parks, recreation, and tourism will take notes of the island’s condition and make infrastructural updates as needed before opening. Here’s the good news — Pine Island is already a host to picnic tables, shelters, boat ramps, and more. A full timeline for the project hasn’t been announced.

Family Real Estate
More from COLAtoday
Cambria Hotel
Biz
Celebrating Columbia Chamber’s 2023 Impact Award winners
March 8, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
The Dens Hotel Trundle
Development
Hotel Trundle’s expanding into Cottontown
March 2, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Busted Plug Lee Snelgrove.jpeg
News
Busted Plug towed away
February 23, 2023
Finlay Park
Civic
Finlay Park’s revitalization project
February 22, 2023
 · 
Samantha Robertson