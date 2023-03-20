Pine Island is becoming a state park

Table of Contents
In December 2021, we wrote an article talking about the future of Pine Island. The 27-acre site will soon become SC’s smallest state park.
Let’s recap
- Pine Island operated as an exclusive club for SCANA employees and guests for ~60 years.
- The power company was acquired by Dominion Energy in 2019.
- The park will transfer into the hands of SC’s Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism sometime this month as part of a tax settlement agreement between Dominion Energy + the SC Department of Revenue.
Fun fact — Pine Island marks the first park the state has opened since 2006 and will provide public access to Lake Murray, which currently only has a handful.
What’s next?
The SC department of parks, recreation, and tourism will take notes of the island’s condition and make infrastructural updates as needed before opening. Here’s the good news — Pine Island is already a host to picnic tables, shelters, boat ramps, and more. A full timeline for the project hasn’t been announced.