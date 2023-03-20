Pine Island is becoming a state park

In December 2021, we wrote an article talking about the future of Pine Island. The 27-acre site will soon become SC’s smallest state park.

Let’s recap

Fun fact — Pine Island marks the first park the state has opened since 2006 and will provide public access to Lake Murray, which currently only has a handful.

What’s next?

The SC department of parks, recreation, and tourism will take notes of the island’s condition and make infrastructural updates as needed before opening. Here’s the good news — Pine Island is already a host to picnic tables, shelters, boat ramps, and more. A full timeline for the project hasn’t been announced.