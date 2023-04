Want to experience world-class tennis in a world-class city? Head to the Credit One Charleston Open (happening from Saturday, April 1-Sunday, April 9) and watch as top-ranked players like Ons Jabeur, Jessie Pegula, Belinda Bencic, and Madison Keys compete in the largest women’s-only tennis tournament in North America.

Off the court, the tournament will feature refined dining options, interactive activities, live music, and more. Tournament tickets and packages are now on sale.

