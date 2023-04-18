SUBSCRIBE
Read the finalists’ poems in our 2023 poetry contest

We challenged our readers to turn one of our newsletters into a poem — here’s what you came up with.

April 18, 2023 • 
Sarah Leonhardt
A graphic with the words "2023 poetry contest finalists"

Drumroll, please.

Graphic by 6AM City

This April, we ran a poetry contest to celebrate National Poetry Month. We challenged you, our readers, to craft a poem using only the words that appeared in one of our newsletters (here are the original contest guidelines if you want to give it a try).

Turns out, you’re all poets and we didn’t even know it. We were beyond thrilled to read the original, creative, and awe-inspiring poems Columbia created from our newsletter copy. Check out the finalists’ poems below, and don’t forget to vote for your favorite.

“Poem Title” by Author Name

Poem

“Poem Title” by Author Name

Poem

“Poem Title” by Author Name

Poem

