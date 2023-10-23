Hot Homes: 4 Columbia new to market homes

The weather may be cooling, but Cola’s housing market stays hot. Today we’re bringing you four new listings, including one you may recognize from your jaunts down Forest Drive.

From Arcadia Lakes to Forest Hills, here are four hot homes ranging from $250,000 to $1 million.

3000 Forest Dr., Columbia

4 bed, 5 bath, 4,508 sqft

$924,900

Discover the charm of the George R. Price House, a Bauhaus-style gem nestled on a .8 acre lot, listed on the National Register of Historic Places and designed with artistic details, including a curved staircase. This home boasts diverse living spaces for dining, relaxing, and entertaining alongside outdoor spots like a screened porch and a secluded patio. Plus, it’s just minutes from downtown.

The curved staircase is one of many artistic features. | Photo by The Moore Company

4515 Meadowood Rd., Columbia

3 bed, 4 bath, 2,450 sqft

$625,000

Here’s a rejuvenated brick home near Arcadia Lakes with a primary suite addition, hardwood floors, a fireplace, quartz kitchen counters, and a detached garage or workshop. The new suite features his + her walk-in closets and double vanities. Plus, you can entertain outside on the deck and covered porch.

7325 Fontana Dr., Columbia

4 bed, 2 bath, 1,600 sqft

$299,000

Step into this newly renovated ranch-style home with a blend of modern upgrades and classic charm. Featuring a spacious living area, an updated kitchen + bathrooms, and a big backyard with a pool, this home is convenient to shopping and Fort Jackson.

3118 River Dr., Columbia

2 bed, 1 bath, 1,400 sqft

$249,900

Located in Earlewood, this 1930s house is close to downtown and the developing North Main area. Sitting on a 7,840 sqft lot, the backyard is fit for entertaining and includes a detached garage.