Real Estate

Take an inside look at the newly constructed historic apartments inside the Babcock Building

The Nationally Registered property has now been transformed into 208 studio, one, two, and three-bedroom historic apartments inside the Babcock Building.

August 21, 2023 • 
Samantha Robertson
Babcock Building apartments

A communal lunge room for residents | Photo by COLAtoday team

Table of Contents
Floorplans
Rent
Amenities

Okay, we’ve talked about the project, recapped its history, and shared how it fits into the larger BullStreet District’s 20-year plan, but what about the inside? Introducing, the historic apartments inside the Babcock Building.

The 254,000-sqft, Nationally Registered property has now been transformed into 208 studio apartments, showcasing over 100 different layouts. We took a tour of the new apartments and want to give you a peek inside.

Babcock Building apartments

Some of the apartments have original flooring. | Photo by COLAtoday team

Floorplans

All available units are under $2,000 a month, with the current most expensive option offering two beds + two baths in a 1,149 sqft space. See all available units, ranging from studio to two-bedroom apartments.

  • Studios range from 698-877 sqft + start at $1,375.
  • Two bedrooms range from 809-1,149 sqft + start at $1,525.

Rent

At least one parking space is included. Rent also includes a $100 per month utility package, covering trash, package management, internet, and pest control.

Residents can have up to two pets and all vaccinated breeds of dogs and cats are welcome. Owners will have to pay a one-time fee of $400 for the first pet, $200 for the second pet, and pay a monthly rent of $25 per pet.

Babcock Building apartments

Apartment kitchen featuring granite countertops and a pull-down kitchen faucet. | Photo by COLAoday team

Amenities

  • Pet park
  • Grills
  • Courtyard
  • Pool
  • Parking
  • Coworking spaces
  • Cardio + yoga studio
  • Lounges + game room
  • EV charging stations
  • Some apartments overlook Segra Park

See the full list of amenities. Not sure if this is the right fit for you, the Babcock is currently scheduling tours of its available apartments.

