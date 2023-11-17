Amazon’s Black Friday sales have started early — here’s what we’re shopping

This year, Amazon extended its Black Friday sales — meaning more savings for you.

The deals start Friday, November 17 and change daily until Monday, November 27, so make sure to check back in for the latest discounts.

Here are the items we’re keeping our eye on, including big ticket deals like noise canceling headphones and premium vacuums.

Sony Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Headphones, $348 $248 | Equipped with a mic for phone calls or using Alexa, these headphones offer industry-leading noise cancellation and up to 30 hours of batter life.

LG CordZero All in One Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $849.99 $549.99 | Grab this lightning deal while it lasts — this powerful cordless vacuum can auto-empty and has one-touch control.

SAMSUNG Galaxy Book3 Pro 16" Notebook Laptop, $2,049.99 $1,549.99 | This lightweight laptop features the latest Intel technology for speed perfect for tasks and games — get it at a major dicount.

Steve Madden Women’s Howler Ankle Boot, $99.96 $55 | Save on a walkable, classic fall boot in colors like black suede, fur tan suede, or white + black.

3 in 1 Wireless Charging Station, $29.99 $21.99 | A best-selling charging station that can charge your phone, watch, and ear buds all at once.

Martha Stewart 100% Cotton Sheet Set, $64.99 $51.99 | These 100% cotton sheets promise a breathable, comfortable bed and come in a variety of colors.

Galaxy Star Projecter, $79.99 $39.99 | Turn any room into your house into a galaxy of stars with this four-in-one device that’s a projector, nightlight lamp, white noise machine, and music player.

VEWIO Large Room Air Purifier, $189.99 $69.99 | A high-performance purifier that can work in big spaces, removing everything from smoke particles to pollen to dust.

LifePro 3D Vibration Plate Exercise Machine, $249.99 $212.49 | Improve muscle tone and bone density without sacrificing pain relief — the vibrations of this exercise machine help relieve your back, knees, and joints.

Burt’s Bees Face Wipes, $19.97 $14.23 | Save on a pack of three makeup removing wipes formulated for sensitive skin.

LifePro Heated Foot Massager, $179.99 $152.99 | Get serious about relieving foot tension with an angled, electric massager you can prop up anywhere.

Bonus: Shop items from Columbia small businesses

Looking to support local? Shop artisans and craftsmen from right here in Columbia.

Loveland Coffee | Small batched, certiﬁed fair trade organic coﬀee that even comes in K-cups.

The Plan by Lauren Truslow | A line of planners that go beyond traditional features, created with women in mind.

Adams Apple Co. | Shop jams, apple butters, biscuit mixes, and more homestyle delights that focus on simple ingredients.

Want even more local options? Shop our whole Columbia-made collection on Six & Main, and mark your calendar for Friday, November 24 — you’ll get 30% off the gift guide collection.

