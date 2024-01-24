Business  Retail

The best Valentine’s Day gifts for 2024

Shop Valentine’s Day chocolates, couple’s games, cookware, candles, and fuzzy socks to spread the love.

January 24, 2024 • 
Vagney HampshireSarah Leonhardt
Main_Sites_Valentine's_Day_Dedicated_Email_Hero

TK

Photo by Leeloo The First via Pexels

Consider this your official reminder that Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. We’re making it easy for you to find the sweetest, most unique gifts for friends, family, and significant others. Bonus: These gifts ship right to your door. Scroll and shop your favorites.

Taste the love

Read the love

Show the love

Wear the love

Smell the love

Want more options? Swoon over Six & Main’s Valentine’s Day collection.

More from COLAtoday
Smoked mocktails
Food
7 places to grab mocktails around Columbia
January 18, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Piecewise Coffee Co.
Business
Piecewise Coffee Co. expands and is taking over a Devine Street location
January 12, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
Capital Concrete Co. location
Business
Capital Concrete Co. invests $8.25M in new Fairfield County facility
January 10, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson
PickleGarden on the River
Development
PickleGarden on the River: Columbia’s soon to be newest pickleball and biergarten space
January 4, 2024
 · 
Samantha Robertson