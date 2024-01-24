The best Valentine’s Day gifts for 2024

Consider this your official reminder that Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. We’re making it easy for you to find the sweetest, most unique gifts for friends, family, and significant others. Bonus: These gifts ship right to your door. Scroll and shop your favorites.
Taste the love
- Satisfy any sweet tooth with a peanut butter heart bar.
- Share this satisfying 12-piece bonbon gift box with someone special.
- Deliver a piece of Paris to your love with the Valentine’s Day Macaron Variety Box.
- Add some cuteness to morning coffees with twin kissing mugs.
- Get the chef in your life the Our Place Perfect Pot and prepare for cozy dinners.
- Treat your loved one to a KitchenAid Stand Mixer in a Valentine’s color like lavender cream.
Read the love
- Express your appreciation for digital love with an online dating Valentine’s card.
- The “I Thank God For You Card” is one way to show adoration this year.
- Let someone special know that they are “quite the catch” with a special card.
- Get a scratch-off date box with 35 date night ideas to check off together.
- Read through a couple’s card game with prompts to spark conversation and intimacy.
- Gift recipe book “Dinner Tonight” by Alex Snodgrass for 100 simple, healthy recipes to share.
- City Editor Sam’s pick: “I love a cute and punny gift and this Columbia pick up line sticker can be a fun way to tell someone you have feelings for them. It can also be paired with or used as a local addition to any gift you give a loved one for Valentine’s Day.”
Show the love
- Explore new adventures with the one you love using the Adventure Awaits Bucket List Activity Box.
- Adorn a loved one’s wall with a Rhododendron Sunset Print.
- This Blossoms & Finches artwork makes for a great conversation piece.
- Combine their favorite song and a photo of you together for a personalized song plaque they can hang.
- Take a unique approach to flowers with a LEGO Flower Bouquet Building.
- Capture memories in the moment with the Fujifilm Instax Mini Camera (in blush pink to honor the holiday, of course).
- City Editor David’s pick: “Imagine a beautiful plant hanging from the corner of your room everyday. Don’t just give cut flowers, give a colorful plant in this macrame hanging planter.”
Wear the love
- Say “I love you” with ruby slipper heart earrings.
- An acrylic bracelet is the perfect addition to a jewelry lover’s collection.
- Add a touch of love to their outfit with these red textured studs.
- Fluffy Valentine’s Day socks are a cozy gift for anyone.
- A punny “Yoda one for me” tee is the perfect casual and cute gift.
- Easily add your own personalized graphic to this best-selling custom hoodie.
Smell the love
- The fruit lover in your life will appreciate this Passionate Fruit White Marble Candle.
- Drift away to summer days with your favorite person by lighting this Southern Squeeze Candle.
- Set relaxing vibes with a Vanilla Chai Candle.
- This sore muscle massage oil has chamomile and lavender essential oils for a fragrant, relaxing massage.
- Gift the Pura Smart Home Fragrance Diffuser for a new approach to a good-smelling home
- Inhale the yummy scents of Sol De Janeiro 4 Play Moisturizing Shower Cream and enjoy the lather.
Want more options? Swoon over Six & Main’s Valentine’s Day collection.