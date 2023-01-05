SUBSCRIBE
Real Estate  Development

Richland Mall Redevelopment deal is official

Take a look into the largest development project in 35+ years coming soon to Forest Acres.

January 5, 2023 • 
Samantha Robertson
mall-rendering.png

Rendering of the upcoming development project at Richland Mall. | Provided by the City of Forest Acres

Here are the highlights:

Back in November, we shared a conversation talking about the proposed Richland Mall redevelopment and what the 32-acre site could look like. Well, the City of Forest Acres announced that the deal is done and the Richland Mall is officially under new ownership as of Wednesday.

Richland Mall redevelopment map

The Richland Mall redevelopment map

Map via City of Forest Acres

  • Southeastern Development out of Augusta, GA purchased the 32-acre property and it’s valued at $100 million.
  • It will be turned into a mixed-use development and will house a brewery, a new city park equipped to host large events or concerts, a large grocery store, retail space, and apartment homes.
  • Phase one of the project will take around four to five years. Don’t fretBelk and Barnes and Noble are both expected to stay open during phase one and Belk will likely be moved into the old Parisian building.

Click here for more information about the deal and project.

