Richland Mall Redevelopment deal is official

Back in November, we shared a conversation talking about the proposed Richland Mall redevelopment and what the 32-acre site could look like. Well, the City of Forest Acres announced that the deal is done and the Richland Mall is officially under new ownership as of Wednesday.

The Richland Mall redevelopment map Map via City of Forest Acres

Here are the highlights:

Southeastern Development out of Augusta, GA 32-acre property and it’s valued at $100 million .

and it’s . It will be turned into a mixed-use development and will house a brewery , a new city park equipped to host large events or concerts, a large grocery store , retail space , and apartment homes .

and will house a , a equipped to host large events or concerts, a large , , and . Phase one of the project will take around four to five years. Don’t fret — Belk and Barnes and Noble are both expected to stay open during phase one and Belk will likely be moved into the old Parisian building.

Click here for more information about the deal and project.