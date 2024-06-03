South Carolina Brewer’s Guild festival returns with new name

The South Carolina Brewer’s Guild (SCBG) has rebranded its annual beer festival, formerly known as Hop Forward, to Crafted in Carolina: A Celebration of South Carolina’s Brewers and Artisans. The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 12, at Segra Park from 3-7 p.m.

Attendees can enjoy tastings of over 150 styles of craft beer from more than 60 breweries, showcasing the best brews from across the state.

Crafted in Carolina will also feature live music, food, an artisan market, and a family-friendly zone with activities for children. Educational sessions like “Craft Beer 101” and “Beer Across America,” will be held twice during the festival.

Hops this way for tickets.