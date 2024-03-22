Sponsored Content
Sports

Countdown to the Columbia Fireflies’ opening week at Segra Park

The team is bringing back popular themed nights for the 2024 season, including Star Wars Night and Harry Potter Night.

March 22, 2024 • 
Germaine FooColumbia Fireflies
Sponsored by
Colorful fireworks light up the night sky above Segra Park

Join the Fireflies as they swing for the fences during their 2024 season, with post-game fireworks on select nights.

Photo provided by Columbia Fireflies

Get ready for a home run of fun at the Fireflies’ opening week starting Tuesday, April 9, with numerous themed nights slated for the summer. If you’re anything like us, you love a good schedule, so here’s a few games we’re eyeing:

  • NASCAR Night | Thursday, April 11 | Experience NASCAR Night presented by Darlington Raceway, featuring a post-game country concert by Reed Foley.
  • Princess Knight | Saturday, April 13 | Enjoy a royal celebration at Segra Park with your favorite princesses + a post-game fireworks show presented by Republic Services.
  • Star Wars Night | Saturday, May 11 | Watch the Fireflies battle the Dark Side on Star Wars Night, presented by Founders FCU
  • Harry Potter Night | Saturday, Sept. 7 | Travel to the Wizarding World of Segra Park.

In addition, the Human Cannonball will return along with Dino Weekend, and giveaways will be held every Friday.

See the full schedule + snag tickets

More from COLAtoday
A woman and two children gaze at the fossilized head of a dinosaur on display.
Sponsored
A Spring Break escapade for the whole family
Sponsored by
An aerial image of a basketball court with players and fans in the stands.
Sports
Four Palmetto State schools make the NCAA Tournament
March 17, 2024
 · 
David Stringer
A young girl stands in front of an exhibit at the International African American Museum, observing the display
Sponsored
March is the month of perks at the International African American Museum
Sponsored by
A group of people floats on tubes along the Congaree River with the Gervais Street Bridge pictured in the background.
Sponsored
See how Columbia is growing with Elevate Midlands’ just-released 2024 report
Sponsored by