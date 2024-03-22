Countdown to the Columbia Fireflies’ opening week at Segra Park

Get ready for a home run of fun at the Fireflies’ opening week starting Tuesday, April 9, with numerous themed nights slated for the summer. If you’re anything like us, you love a good schedule, so here’s a few games we’re eyeing:
- NASCAR Night | Thursday, April 11 | Experience NASCAR Night presented by Darlington Raceway, featuring a post-game country concert by Reed Foley.
- Princess Knight | Saturday, April 13 | Enjoy a royal celebration at Segra Park with your favorite princesses + a post-game fireworks show presented by Republic Services.
- Star Wars Night | Saturday, May 11 | Watch the Fireflies battle the Dark Side on Star Wars Night, presented by Founders FCU
- Harry Potter Night | Saturday, Sept. 7 | Travel to the Wizarding World of Segra Park.
In addition, the Human Cannonball will return along with Dino Weekend, and giveaways will be held every Friday.