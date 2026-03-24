Fireflies set to light up Segra Park for 10th anniversary opening week

It’s time for baseball to return to the Midlands. The Columbia Fireflies kick off their 10th anniversary season at Segra Park on opening night, Tuesday, April 7, launching a full week of themed fun through April 12.

With tickets starting at just $6, opening week offers something for everyone. Fans can look forward to:



Tuesday, April 7: Opening Night festivities to celebrate the start of the season

Opening Night festivities to celebrate the start of the season Wednesday, April 8: Dog-friendly night, perfect for bringing your pup along

Dog-friendly night, perfect for bringing your pup along Thursday, April 9 : Thirsty Thursday featuring $1.50 Budweisers and hot dogs

: Thirsty Thursday featuring $1.50 Budweisers and hot dogs Friday, April 10 : Neon Night with a 2025 Carolina League South Division Champion rally towel giveaway

: Neon Night with a 2025 Carolina League South Division Champion rally towel giveaway Saturday, April 11 : 8-Bit Baseball Bash with retro gaming vibes and a post-game fireworks show

: 8-Bit Baseball Bash with retro gaming vibes and a post-game fireworks show Sunday, April 12: Sensory Safe Night with reduced noise, softer visuals, and designated quiet zones

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance to secure their seats and be part of the celebration.

Snag tickets