Fireflies set to light up Segra Park for 10th anniversary opening week

It’s time for baseball to return to the Midlands. The Columbia Fireflies kick off their 10th anniversary season at Segra Park on opening night, Tuesday, April 7, launching a full week of themed fun through April 12.
With tickets starting at just $6, opening week offers something for everyone. Fans can look forward to:
- Tuesday, April 7: Opening Night festivities to celebrate the start of the season
- Wednesday, April 8: Dog-friendly night, perfect for bringing your pup along
- Thursday, April 9: Thirsty Thursday featuring $1.50 Budweisers and hot dogs
- Friday, April 10: Neon Night with a 2025 Carolina League South Division Champion rally towel giveaway
- Saturday, April 11: 8-Bit Baseball Bash with retro gaming vibes and a post-game fireworks show
- Sunday, April 12: Sensory Safe Night with reduced noise, softer visuals, and designated quiet zones
Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance to secure their seats and be part of the celebration.