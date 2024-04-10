The new Carolina Grits mascot is…

ICYMI: The Columbia Fireflies morph into the Carolina Grits six times this season, with the big kickoff happening April 26-28. Voted on by an overwhelming majority of fans, the new mascot’s name is — drum roll, please — Butters.

Hungry yet? We sure are. Here’s a taste of the inaugural Grits weekend:



Friday, April 26 | The first 1,000 fans will snag the first-ever Carolina Grits giveaway, complete with a bobble spoon.

Saturday, April 27 | Catch a post-game fireworks show presented by Adluh Flour.

Catch a Carolina Grits game