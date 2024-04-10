Sponsored Content
The new Carolina Grits mascot is…

April 10, 2024 
Columbia Fireflies
A group of fans standing and cheering on the Columbia Fireflies.

Raise your hands if your mascot name didn’t make the cut, but you’re still down to show some Carolina Grits love.

Photo provided by Columbia Fireflies

ICYMI: The Columbia Fireflies morph into the Carolina Grits six times this season, with the big kickoff happening April 26-28. Voted on by an overwhelming majority of fans, the new mascot’s name is — drum roll, please — Butters.

Hungry yet? We sure are. Here’s a taste of the inaugural Grits weekend:

  • Friday, April 26 | The first 1,000 fans will snag the first-ever Carolina Grits giveaway, complete with a bobble spoon.
  • Saturday, April 27 | Catch a post-game fireworks show presented by Adluh Flour.

Catch a Carolina Grits game

