The Columbia Fireflies are singing playing a different tune for the 3rd Annual Fireworks with the Phil at Segra Park on Tuesday, July 4.

This patriotic concert from the SC Philharmonic begins at 8:15 p.m. (gates open at 6:30 p.m.) and will conclude with a fireworks spectacular at 9:15 p.m. Tickets are $10 (kids two and under are free), and Military members get $2 off with valid Military ID.*

