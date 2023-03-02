Spring getaway: 6 Greenville events worth traveling for

Spring days are on the way, COLA. While we love every season in our city, we do enjoy a springtime getaway. Enter: Greenville, SC. Known for its vibrant art scene, award-winning downtown, scenic outdoors, and eclectic dining, adventure awaits just a ~2 hour drive away.

To help you plan your trip, we’ve rounded up six travel-worthy events happening in “Yeah, That Greenville” this spring:



Poll: What’s your vacation style? Vote here.*

1 / 3 2 / 3 Craig A. Lee 3 / 3 Spencer L Stanton

REQUEST A FREE VISITOR’S GUIDE