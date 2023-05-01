The NFL gained these five South Carolina players during the 2023 NFL Draft

Table of Contents
Duh duh duh duhhhhh. That’s supposed to be the beginning of the NFL theme song, because today we’re recapping + highlighting the five Gamecock players who are going to the NFL, following the 2023 Draft.
Cam Smith
- Draft round: Second
- Pick number: 51
- NFL team: Miami Dolphins
- Buy Dolphins merch.
Zacch Pickens
- Draft round: Third
- Pick number: 64
- NFL team: Chicago Bears
- Buy Bears merch.
Darius Rush
- Draft round: Five
- Pick number: 138
- NFL team: Indianapolis Colts
- Buy Colts merch.
Jovaughn Gwyn
- Draft round: Seven
- Pick number: 225
- NFL team: Atlanta Falcons
- Buy Falcons merch.
Jalen Brooks
- Draft round: Seven
- Pick number: 244
- NFL team: Dallas Cowboys
- Buy Cowboys merch.