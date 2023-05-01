The NFL gained these five South Carolina players during the 2023 NFL Draft

Duh duh duh duhhhhh. That’s supposed to be the beginning of the NFL theme song, because today we’re recapping + highlighting the five Gamecock players who are going to the NFL, following the 2023 Draft.

Cam Smith

Draft round: Second

Pick number: 51

NFL team: Miami Dolphins

Buy Dolphins merch

Zacch Pickens

Draft round: Third

Pick number: 64

NFL team: Chicago Bears

Buy Bears merch

Darius Rush

Draft round: Five

Pick number: 138

NFL team: Indianapolis Colts

Buy Colts merch

Jovaughn Gwyn

Draft round: Seven

Pick number: 225

NFL team: Atlanta Falcons

Buy Falcons merch

Jalen Brooks