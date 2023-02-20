SUBSCRIBE
These townhomes combine historic charm and modern living

A former school building in Earlewood has been transformed into 11 unique townhomes.

February 20, 2023 
Michaela LeungThe Wheeler Group
A wide shot of the spacious living room in one of the townhome units.

Imagine your friends + family gathered around the fireplace with Columbia’s vibrant downtown at your doorstep.

Photo provided by The Wheeler Group

Character and convenience meet at the The Homes at McCants. Originally home to Fannie C McCants Elementary School, built in 1931, the building has been transformed into 11 townhomes in the historic Earlewood neighborhood (read: central to Main Street, Bull Street redevelopment, and the Vista).

A historic photo of McCants Elementary from 1931.

Here’s a look at what McCants Elementary looked like back in 1931.

Photo provided by The Wheeler Group from “Columbia Schools” by Warner Montgomery, PhD

The property maintains the elegant historic feel with high ceilings, exposed brick, and restored hardwood floors, and has been adapted to today’s living with modern kitchens + bathrooms, energy-efficient windows, and 13 SEER (read: Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio) HVAC units.

The townhomes feature one- and two-bedroom floor plans, a three bedroom unit as well as two-bedrooms with a studio/office option. Each resident gets two designated parking spaces, with 11 additional parking spaces available for visitors and guests.

Nine of the townhomes are now for sale and ready to be called home. Learn more.*

