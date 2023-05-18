Three new locally owned restaurants are coming soon to Columbia

Table of Contents
Three new locally owned restaurants are coming soon to the Capital City from familiar names in the restaurant world.
Let’s take a quick look at each restaurant, their opening dates, and what you can expect to see on their menus.
The Dragon Room, 803 Gervais St.
Opening date: Coming soon
- The Dragon Room is a Pan-Asian Cocktail Bar from Kristian Niemi, who also owns Black Rooster in West Columbia and Bourbon on Main Street. The new restaurant has hosted several pop-up events where local foodies have lined up before opening for a taste of what’s to come. Everything from the Lobster Rangoon to the “Bulgogi Joe” has been a hit. The restaurant is currently hiring.
The Hoot, 2910 Rosewood Dr. Suite 1
Opening date: June 2023
- Soda Citizens Chelsea Ford, Jessica Ochoa, and Will Green, all experienced in the local food scene, are teaming up to open The Hoot — a new bar and restaurant coming to the Rosewood neighborhood. The menu will lean toward serving plant-based bar food with a Southern flair.
MOA, 1333 Main St.
Opening Date: August 2023
- Korean BBQ, or KBBQ , is entering the downtown dining scene with a new spot on Main Street, across from the Arcade Mall. Sean Kim, owner of 929 Kitchen and Bar and Charlotte’s MOA, and Matt Shannon, bar manager at 929, plan for their new restaurant to provide an upscale experience. Think: similar to Hall’s Chophouse and Smoked.